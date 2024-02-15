Nigeria inflation rises to 29.90% y/y in January

Adds detail on food inflation and context, paragraphs 2-4

ABUJA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation rose to 29.90% in January from 28.92% in December, its bureau of statistics said on Thursday.

Price rises for food were the biggest driver of inflation in the latest month, the statistics bureau said.

Food inflation rose to 35.41% year on year in January, from 33.93% in December.

Inflation in Africa's largest economy has been in double digits since 2016, eroding incomes and savings.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Mark Heinrich and Alexander Winning)

