News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria inflation rises to 29.90% y/y in January

Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

February 15, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

Adds detail on food inflation and context, paragraphs 2-4

ABUJA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation rose to 29.90% in January from 28.92% in December, its bureau of statistics said on Thursday.

Price rises for food were the biggest driver of inflation in the latest month, the statistics bureau said.

Food inflation rose to 35.41% year on year in January, from 33.93% in December.

Inflation in Africa's largest economy has been in double digits since 2016, eroding incomes and savings.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Mark Heinrich and Alexander Winning)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.