Nigeria inflation rises to 22.22% in April

May 15, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

ABUJA, May 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation rose to 22.22% in April from 22.04% in the previous month, its bureau of statistics said on Monday.

Inflation has remained elevated in Africa's biggest economy, eroding savings and incomes, and prompting the central bank to hike interest rates to their highest level in nearly two decades.

Food inflation, which accounts for the bulk of Nigeria's inflation basket, rose to 24.61% in April from 24.45% in March.

