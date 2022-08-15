Nigeria inflation rises to 19.64% y/y in July -stats office

ABUJA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria rose to 19.64% in July from 18.60% in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)

