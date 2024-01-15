News & Insights

Nigeria inflation rises slightly to 28.92% y/y in December

January 15, 2024 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

ABUJA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation rose to 28.92% in December from 28.20% in November NGCPIY=ECI, with food prices a key contributor, its bureau of statistics said on Monday.

Food inflation NGFINF=ECI rose to 33.93% last month from 32.84% in November.

Inflation in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has been in double digits since 2016, eroding incomes and savings, and worsening a cost-of-living crisis.

The consumer price index rose for the 12th straight month in December.

