Nigeria inflation rises beyond 30%, keeping pressure on central bank

By Bhargav Acharya and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo

March 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's inflation rose beyond 30% in annual terms in February to a new 28-year high, data showed on Friday, keeping up pressure on the central bank before another rate-setting meeting later this month.

February marks the 14th straight month that inflation has risen in Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation.

Inflation NGCPIY=ECI rose to 31.70% year on year in February from 29.90% in January.

Soaring prices have led to nationwide labour union protests and millions of people are struggling to meet their basic needs.

Highlighting the level of desperation, authorities said at least seven people were killed last month at a food distribution centre in Lagos after a stampede broke out.

The central bank delivered its largest interest rate hike in around 17 years last month, and attention is turning to another rate announcement on March 26.

"We believe rates will be left unchanged at 22.75%. But further upside inflation surprises could yet prompt it (to) step in and raise interest rates further over the coming months," said David Omojomolo, an Africa-focused economist with Capital Economics.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the biggest contributors to the rise in inflation in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

Food inflation NGFINF=ECI rose to 37.92% year on year, from 35.41% a month earlier.

To ease the pressure on vulnerable households, President Bola Tinubu's government has restarted a direct cash transfer programme to those in need.

Central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso has said he wants to bring down inflation to about 21%.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo in Abuja and Bhargav Acharya in Johannesburg Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning and Andrew Cawthorne)

