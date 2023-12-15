News & Insights

Nigeria inflation at 28.20% y/y in November - statistics office

December 15, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

By Elisha Bala-Gbogbo

ABUJA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation rose to 28.20% in November from 27.33% in October, its bureau of statistics said on Friday.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the biggest contributors to the rise in inflation, the bureau said.

Inflation in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has risen to double-digits since 2016, eroding incomes and savings, and worsening a cost-living crisis in the continent's most populous country.

New Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso has adopted an inflation-targeting policy and vowed to phase out the bank's fiscal intervention programs in a bid to tame inflation.

