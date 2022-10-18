Nigeria index falls to fresh nine-month low, Airtel weighs

ABUJA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's stock index .NGSEINDEX shed 2.3% on Tuesday to extend losses for a second straight session weighed down by Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LG, its third largest listed company, which fell the maximum 10%, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.