World Markets

Nigeria index falls to fresh nine-month low, Airtel weighs

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria's stock index .NGSEINDEX shed 2.3% on Tuesday to extend losses for a second straight session weighed down by Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LG, its third largest listed company, which fell the maximum 10%, Refinitiv data showed.

ABUJA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's stock index .NGSEINDEX shed 2.3% on Tuesday to extend losses for a second straight session weighed down by Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LG, its third largest listed company, which fell the maximum 10%, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Waving Goodbye to ‘Made in China?’

Oct 10, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular