Nigeria index at 6-week low, Dangote Cement down 10%
ABUJA, June 20 (Reuters) - The Nigerian stock index fell 1.98% on Monday to its lowest level in six weeks, Refinitiv data showed.
Stocks have taken a beating after the central bank's surprise interest rate hike last month. They had been rising this year as local funds raced to hedge against double-digit inflation.
The main share index .NGSEINDEX dropped to 50,756.74 points, a level last seen in May.
Shares of Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG and Union Bank UBN.LG each dropped the maximum 10% allowed on the Lagos bourse to their lowest in five months, the data showed.
Dangote Cement traded at 249.50 naira on Monday after it hit a record high of 300 naira last month.
Union Bank, once part of Barclays Bank, said this month that mid-tier lender Titan Trust Bank (TTB) had completed the acquisition of 93.41% of its shares from existing core investors.
