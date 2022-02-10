Nigeria hopes to boost non-oil export earnings to $200 bln a year over 3-5 years

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank is hoping the country can reach earnings of $200 billion a year in foreign exchange from non-oil exports over the next three to five years, Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Thursday, announcing export-tied loans to help companies increase local production.

Nigeria, which has Africa's biggest economy, has been battling dollar shortages that arose from previously low oil prices for oil, its main export, and coronavirus-related disruptions. It has put in place a multiple exchange rate system as the government seeks to avoid the embarrassment of a large naira devaluation.

"After careful consideration ... the (Central Bank of Nigeria) is ... announcing the bankers committee RT200 FX program, which stands for the race to $200 billion in FX repatriation into Nigeria," Emefiele told reporters in Abuja following a meeting with Nigerian bankers.

He said the bank will support exporters that already have production plants in Nigeria to scale up, by providing long-term loans at concessionary rates, and that the bank will also fund new projects.

On Tuesday, Nigeria's biggest builder Julius Berger JBERGER.LG said it will diversify into cashew nut processing to take advantage of strong foreign demand, amid a sluggish construction market.

Nigeria's poor infrastructure has jeopardised the government's ambitions of turning the country into a manufacturing hub and growing the agriculture sector.

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to strengthen the agricultural sector, to reduce Nigeria's costly food imports and diversify the economy away from an over-reliance on oil. But access to long-term funds in local currency has been a major hurdle.

"The export of primary products does not yield much in foreign exchange," Emefiele said. "I'm mindful that this goal ($200 billion inflow) may appear unattainable to some, but we can achieve it."

He added that the era where lenders depended on the central bank for dollars to fund imports was coming to an end, and that banks should be able to generate export dollars to fund their import customers and maintain profitability.

