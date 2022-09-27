Nigeria hikes rates by 150 basis points, more than forecast

Adds detail, context

LAGOS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank hiked its main lending rate by 150 basis points to 15.50% NGCBIR=ECI in a decision announced on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a much smaller 50 basis point hike.

The rate decision comes after annual inflation rose for a seventh straight month in August, to 20.52% from 19.64% in July.

At its last monetary policy meeting in July, the Central Bank of Nigeria warned that it would continue tightening policy if inflation rose further.

High inflation, weak economic growth and mounting insecurity are major issues for voters as Africa's biggest economy heads for a national election in February, when incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari will step down.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.