Nigeria has no plans to issue Eurobonds in 2023 -finance minister

ABUJA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria has no plans to issue Eurobonds in 2023 unless market conditions improve as bond prices are too high for African countries, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Wednesday.

Africa's biggest economy will focus on concessionary loans from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, African Development Bank and others for external loans, Ahmed told Reuters in Abuja after a cabinet meeting.

"Our external borrowing sources are very much open at multilateral institutions ... and our focus is on those loans unless we have no option because loan processes are very long," she said.

"The prices of bonds are too high now in most African countries. No one is going near there now. We hope 2023 will bring about some improvement," she said.

