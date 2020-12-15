Nigeria gives telecoms providers two weeks to add ID numbers to SIM cards -statement

LAGOS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has given telecommunication providers two weeks to add valid National Identification Numbers (NIN) to every SIM card registered in the country, according to a statement from the Nigeria Communications Commission.

All SIM cards without a NIN attached will be blocked from Dec. 30, the statement said.

Last week, the NCC barred telecommunications firms from selling new SIM cards while it conducted audits into rule compliance.

(Reporting By Libby George Editing by Chris Reese)

