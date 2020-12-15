World Markets

Nigeria gives telecoms providers two weeks to add ID numbers to SIM cards -statement

Libby George Reuters
Nigeria has given telecommunication providers two weeks to add valid National Identification Numbers (NIN) to every SIM card registered in the country, according to a statement from the Nigeria Communications Commission.

All SIM cards without a NIN attached will be blocked from Dec. 30, the statement said.

Last week, the NCC barred telecommunications firms from selling new SIM cards while it conducted audits into rule compliance.

