Nigeria fuel subsidy removal, pledge on forex affirm "B-" rating - Fitch

June 05, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria's fuel subsidy removal is "very positive" for the nation's finances and affirms its "B-" credit rating, Fitch Ratings said.

Fuel prices tripled in Nigeria last week after new President Bola Tinubu said subsidies would be scrapped. In a speech, Tinubu also said the central bank should work towards a unified exchange rate.

"The withdrawal of the fuel subsidy and President Tinubu's pledge to move towards a unified exchange rate are supportive of Fitch's affirmation last month of the Stable Outlook on Nigeria's 'B-' rating," Douglas Winslow, senior director in the sovereign team at Fitch Ratings, said in emailed comments.

Fitch has said the subsidy cost more than 2% of gross domestic product last year.

(Reporting by Libby George, Editing by Rachel Savage)

