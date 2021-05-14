Nigeria finalises winners of coveted two-year crude oil contracts - sources

By Libby George and Julia Payne

LAGOS/LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria has finalised the list of companies and countries that will take its coveted crude oil cargoes through 2023, six sources told Reuters.

The 26 companies and 12 governments will have the right to sell and trade some of the more than 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) produced by Nigeria, Africa's top oil exporter, from 2021 to 2023.

One of the sources said the winners would each have the right to purchase two cargoes annually. A total of 320,000 bpd was allotted to oil-for-fuel swaps that provide the bulk of the gasoline for the largest consumer in West Africa.

COMPANIES

1

SAHARA ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

2

OCEANBED TRADING LIMITED

3

LEVENE ENERGY

4

OANDO PLC

5

BONO ENERGY

6

MOCOH ENERGY

7

DUKE ENERGY

8

BP OIL

9

WEST AFRICA GAS LIMITED

10

EMADED

11

LITASCO SA

12

PETROGAS LIMITED

13

A.A. RANO

14

HYDE

15

MRS

16

MATRIX

17

BRITANNIA-U

18

MASTERS

19

AMG

20

CASIVA

21

BARBEDOS

22

MERCURIA

23

TRAFIGURA

24

VITOL

25

HINDUSTAN

26

PERTAMINA

GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT

1

CHINA

2

NIGER

3

COTE D'IVOIRE

4

GHANA

5

INDIA

6

TOGO

7

SOUTH AFRICA

8

SIERRA LEONE

9

LIBERIA

10

TURKEY

11

SENEGAL

12

UAE

State oil company NNPC did not immediately comment.

NNPC issued the tender for the contracts in September last year, but the process was delayed several times. Sources told Reuters one complication was the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt oil refinery, which NNPC was working to finance with the backing of oil cargoes.

Crude oil contracts awarded in 2018 lasted for two years. A full list was never published, but sources told Reuters it included least 100 companies. [https://reut.rs/2GmPBNP]

Roughly 90% of Nigeria's foreign exchange and half its budget come from oil and gas exports. An oil price crash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and production cuts as part of an agreement with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers severely constrained Nigeria's revenues and helped push it last year into its second recession in four years.

(Reporting by Libby George in Lagos and Julia Payne in London; Editing by David Evans)

