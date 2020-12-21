Nigeria extends SIM card registration deadline

Adds details

ABUJA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria has extended the timeline for telecoms providers to update SIM card registrations following a meeting on Monday with chief executives of mobile phone companies, the telecoms regulator said.

The regulator said it had extended registrations to Jan. 19 from Dec. 30 for providers to add valid National Identification Numbers (NIN) to every SIM card registered in the country.

Subscribers without an NIN attached to their SIM cards have until Feb 9, 2021 to register, the regulator said in a statement. It has said SIM cards without a NIN attached will be blocked.

Africa's biggest telecoms firm MTN MTNJ.J, MTNN.LG, with the largest subscriber base in Nigeria, has said it could complete SIM card registrations within six months.

Nigeria created the SIM card registration rules in an attempt to stop terrorists and criminals from using unregistered SIMs as rising insecurity plagues the West African country.

The regulator this month directed telecoms companies to stop selling SIM cards while it audits compliance with SIM registration rules.

