Nigeria expects marginal oilfield bids within 10 weeks

By Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram

LAGOS, June 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria expects to have all complete bids for marginal oilfields within 10 weeks, the director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said on Wednesday.

Nigeria on Monday launched its first bidding round for marginal fields - smaller blocks typically developed by domestic companies - in nearly 20 years.It hopes the round will boost oil output and bring in much needed revenues. [nL8N2DE457]

"The process is within 10 weeks," DPR Director Sarki Auwalu, said on a conference call.

"We feel that now it is time to open up again. There is an appetite to invest in Nigeria, particularly in marginal fields, because the cost of development is small, so it is profitable."

Auwalu said none of the fields being awarded were facing legal issues, but courts have blocked two fields that were revoked in April from being included in any new licensing round.

Sources have said other legal challenges were expected from those holding 11 licenses revoked in April.

(Reporting by Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)

