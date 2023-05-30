News & Insights

Nigeria Eurobonds rise after President Tinubu announces fuel subsidy removal

May 30, 2023

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rose on Tuesday after new President Bola Tinubu said at his swearing in on Monday that a costly fuel subsidy would be removed and the central bank should work towards a unified exchange rate.

Eurobonds were up as much as 1.77 cents in the dollar, with the 2029 maturity rising to 86.15 cents by 0733 GMT XS2445169985=TE. Its yield of 11.72% was the lowest since the end of February.

Tinubu, whose victory is being disputed in court by his main rivals, inherits record debt, foreign exchange and fuel shortages, nearly two-decades-high inflation, poor power supply and falling oil production due to crude theft and underinvestment.

"The removal of the fuel subsidy will drive up consumer prices in the near term; however, in the long run, it will help to improve the country's fiscal and economic dynamics," ETM Analytics, a South African research firm, said in a note.

Tinubu enacting his election pledges "will underpin investor confidence", it said.

