Nigeria Eurobonds drop for second day after Moody's rating downgrade

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds dropped sharply for a second day in a row after Moody's downgraded the West African oil producer on Friday to Caa1 from B3, saying it expected the government's fiscal and debt situation to keep getting worse.

Longer-dated maturities were again the biggest losers, with the 2049 Eurobond falling more than 2.2 cents to 75.344 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data XS1910828182=TE.

Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell slightly to $37.04 billion on January 27, from $37.08 billion on Dec. 30, the central bank said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

