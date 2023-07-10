News & Insights

Nigeria doubles oil sector local input to 54%, regulator says

July 10, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Camillus Eboh for Reuters ->

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, July 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria has doubled local provision of manpower and resources in its mainstay oil and gas industry since 2017, closing in on its target of 70% by 2027, the industry regulator said on Monday.

Africa's biggest oil producer has lifted the level of local input for the domestic oil and gas sector to 54% last year from 26% in 2017, when the 10-year target was set, said Simbi Wabote, head of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

Foreign workers and overseas suppliers still account for more than half of key white-collar jobs, engineering, materials and maintenance work after the government fell short of a previous target to boost local input to 70% by 2010.

