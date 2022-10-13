World Markets

Nigeria dollar bonds extend fall after finance minister restructuring comments

Contributor
Rachel Savage Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds extended their slide on Thursday after the country's finance minister said on Wednesday that it was considering debt restructuring, according to a Bloomberg News interview.

The 2047 bond XS171701309=1M suffered the sharpest decline, losing as much as 2 cents in the dollar to receive bids at 56.25 cents, according to MarketAxess data.

