Nigeria dollar bonds drop amid FX adjustment, exposure woes

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds suffered sharp falls on Wednesday, with the 2049 bond down more than 1.7 cents to trade at 87.1 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS1910828182=TE

The move comes as the naira currency tumbled to a record low against the dollar on the official market, slipping below rates on the unofficial parallel market in intra-day trades.

Separately, the central bank said in a circular it was concerned about the growth of local lenders' foreign currency exposure and has ordered banks to harmonised reporting requirements for these exposures.

