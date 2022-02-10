Nigeria did not test methanol levels in gasoline imports, say oil firm

LAGOS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria did not detect a higher-than-usual content of methanol in recent gasoline imports because it did not conduct tests for the additive, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Thursday.

Africa's biggest oil producer faces fuel shortages after gasoline was delivered with too much methanol, which is regularly added to gasoline but in small amounts.

"It is important to note that the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and our discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for percent methanol content and therefore the additive was not detected by our quality inspectors," NNPC said in statement on Twitter.

Nigeria depends almost entirely on imports to meet its domestic gasoline needs.

Nigerian fuel retailer MRS Oil Nigeria said on Wednesday gasoline it had received from Litasco, the Swiss trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, had higher methanol level and was unusable.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Edmund Blair)

