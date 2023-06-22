Nigeria debt-to-GDP ratio seen rising close to government's 40% limit

Adds details and quote in paragraphs 2-4

ABUJA, June 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria's total public debt could rise to 37.1% of its gross domestic product (GDP) this year, close to the government's self-imposed 40% limit, the country's Debt Management Office said on Thursday.

The debt office linked the projected rise in the debt-to-GDP ratio from 23.4% in September to new borrowing and a central bank loan-to-bond swap.

Nigeria aims to borrow 8.8 trillion naira in 2023 to cover its budget deficit and swapped 23 trillion naira worth of central bank temporary overdrafts into long-term bonds this year.

"The country's debt stock remains sustainable under these criteria, but the borrowing space has been reduced when compared to Nigeria's self-imposed debt limit of 40%," the Debt Management Office said in a report.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)

