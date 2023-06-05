Nigeria court stops labour unions from strike over petrol subsidy

Adds details on NLC in paragraph 2, political background paragraphs 2-3, details of court ruling paragraph 4

ABUJA, June 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria's industrial court on Monday stopped the two main labour unions from going on an indefinite strike this week to protest the removal of a petrol subsidy, which caused prices nearly to triple, court documents showed.

The Nigeria Labour Congress last week said it would begin an indefinite strike from June 7 to force the government to reinstate the popular subsidy and revert to old petrol prices, in the biggest political test for new President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu's government approached the National Industrial Court on Monday and got an injunction stopping NLC and Trade Union Congress from striking pending a substantial hearing.

"The defendants/Respondents are hereby restrained from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the motion," the court ruling showed.

The labour unions were not represented in court and did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh in Abuja Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.