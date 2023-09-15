News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria consumer inflation at 25.80% y/y in August - stats office

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

September 15, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by Camillus Eboh for Reuters ->

Adds details

ABUJA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation rate quickened to 25.8% in August from 24.08% in July, the statistics bureau said on Friday, as citizens in Africa's largest economy grapple with a cost of living crisis.

President Bola Tinubu in May removed a decades-old popular but costly petrol subsidy and ended exchange controls, exciting investors. But this has led to a spike in prices, from food to transport fares and angering unions who have threatened strikes.

The last time Nigerians experienced this level of inflation was in August 2005, official data shows.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.