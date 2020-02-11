Nigeria considers Eurobond issue, president to seek approval -finance minister's adviser

ABUJA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria is considering a Eurobond sale of between $2.8 billion and $3 billion to help partially fund its 2020 budget after President Muhammadu Buhari wins approval from parliament, the adviser to the country's finance minister told Reuters.

"From the onset ... the government has made plans for a Eurobond and the president has to make application to the National Assembly," media adviser to the finance minister, Yunusa Abdullahi told Reuters.

"If the National Assembly approves then the process can commence." he said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Chris Reese)

