Nigeria central bank worried about dollar supply not FX valuation -official

Adds details

ABUJA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank is worried about boosting dollar supply on the currency market and not valuation of the naira, its director of monetary policy Hassan Mahmud said on Tuesday.

"We are not really bothered much about valuation. What we are worried about is the supply side and the confidence in the system," Mahmud told a virtual investor conference.

Nigeria is battling dollar shortages brought on by low oil prices following disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank has devalued the currency three times since March 2020, but the naira has continued to weaken.

In June, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, said Nigeria's spot naira rate NGN= was overvalued by up to 10%, citing the bank's real effective exchange rate model.

Mahmud said the level of the currency is expected to adjust based on demand but that market failures had made the bank to adopt a managed float regime.

He said the spot rate is the reference rate and that he expected a convergence of Nigeria's several exchange rates, a gap which has frustrated investors.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.