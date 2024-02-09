News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria central bank to sanction fraudulent forex claims, governor says

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

February 09, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

Written by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

By Elisha Bala-Gbogbo

ABUJA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso said on Friday that entities involved in fraudulent foreign exchange trades would be punished, after an audit helped whittle down a backlog of claims for payment to a "more manageable figure."

A forensic audit of $7 billion of overdue forex backlogs the bank has been struggling to clear had uncovered irregularities affecting $2.4 billion worth of the transactions.

The irregularities ranged from missing paperwork to non-existent entities and beneficiaries receiving unauthorised foreign exchange allocations.

"A lot has been asked with respect to those that are within the infracted category, which we are looking at very closely. Those who are responsible will be sanctioned accordingly," Cardoso told lawmakers on Friday at a parliamentary hearing.

Africa's largest economy is experiencing a crippling dollar shortage that has pushed its currency NGN=D1 to record lows in recent weeks, though Cardoso said on Tuesday that dollar liquidity has started to improve.

Central bank Deputy Governor Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, also at the hearing, added that the bank is working with law enforcement for further action against the offenders.

So far, about $2.5 billion of the backlog across sectors such as aviation, energy and manufacturing has been paid, leaving a balance of $2.2 billion.

Cardoso said the bank had already moved towards settling a substantial number of outstanding forex backlogs. He did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, Editing by William Maclean)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.