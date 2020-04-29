Nigeria central bank to resume FX sales as lockdown eases

By Alexis Akwagyiram

LAGOS, April 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank said on Wednesday it has resumed dollar sales to commercial banks in view of the gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The bank said in a statement it would sell $100 million per week to help individuals with dollar expenses abroad such as payment for foreign schools fees and small businesses wishing to make essential imports needed to revamp economic activities.

Dollar demand has been swelling and piling up pressure on the naira, traders said. Importers with past due obligations are scrambling for hard currency while providers of foreign exchange such as offshore investors have exited.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari locked down Lagos and Abuja as well as Ogun states last month to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, prompting the central bank to run greatly reduced operations while currency traders worked from home.

On Monday Buhari said that lockdowns in these states would gradually ease from May 4.

Nigeria has so far reported 1,532 cases of the coronavirus and 44 deaths.

The central bank said it has made plans to resume foreign exchange sales to bureau de changes as soon as international travel resumes and warned against currency speculation which could lead to a spike in exchange rates.

The naira has been hitting new lows on the over-the-counter spot and black markets after the central bank last month devalued the currency and suspended dollar sales to retail currency traders due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The currency hit a new low of 460 per dollar on the black market on Tuesday as dollar scarcity worsened. Investors have questioned the central banks' ability to defend the currency in the face of dwindling dollar reserves and an oil price crash.

Equities have paused a sell-off triggered as foreign investors who sought to exit Nigeria got stuck owing to a lack of dollars. Analysts expect the sell-off to resume as soon as dollars become available.

On Tuesday, the IMF approved $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance for Nigeria to support its response to the pandemic.

This week, the central bank opened up the clearing house for cheques across the country as part of easing the lockdown.

(Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.