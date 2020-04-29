Nigeria central bank to resume FX sales after gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown

LAGOS, April 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank said on Wednesday it has resumed dollar sales to commercial banks in view of the gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The bank said in a statement it would sell $100 million per week to help individuals with dollar expenses abroad such as payment for foreign schools fees and small businesses wishing to make essential imports needed to revamp economic activities.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

