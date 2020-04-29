World Markets

Nigeria central bank to resume FX sales after gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown

Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
Nigeria's central bank said on Wednesday it has resumed dollar sales to commercial banks in view of the gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The bank said in a statement it would sell $100 million per week to help individuals with dollar expenses abroad such as payment for foreign schools fees and small businesses wishing to make essential imports needed to revamp economic activities.

