News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria central bank to hold policy meeting in Feb, first since July

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

January 19, 2024 — 11:45 am EST

Written by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

Corrects MPC date to Feb. 26, not 25 in paragraph 2

ABUJA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will hold its next interest rate meeting in February - the first since last July - according to a schedule released on Friday.

In a statement published on its website, the Central Bank of Nigeria has tentatively scheduled the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for Feb. 26 and 27, the first meeting under new Governor Olayemi Cardoso.

The naira has slid steadily against the dollar, fuelled by ongoing liquidity shortages that have seen the naira swing wildly in official trading. It has dropped to around 1,350 to the dollar on the parallel market.

Investors are awaiting the MPC's guidance on interest rates, with analysts divided on the likely direction. At its last meeting in July, the central bank opted for a smaller-than-expected rate hike of 25 basis points

The schedule lists six MPC meetings for the year, including in the last weeks of March, May, July, September and November.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.