Nigeria central bank to boost liquidity in forex market, lifts ban on 43 items

ABUJA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank is committed to boosting liquidity in the country's foreign exchange market and has lifted a ban on 43 items that were previously restricted from accessing forex, a bank spokesperson said on Thursday.

The ban covered items such as rice, cement and poultry and was imposed in 2015 as part of the unorthodox policies under former Governor Godwin Emefiele in an effort to prop up the naira currency.

"As part of its responsibility to ensure price stability, the CBN will boost liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market by interventions from time to time. As market liquidity improves, these CBN interventions will gradually decrease," spokesperson Isa Abdulmumin said.

