Nigeria central bank ask banks to stop processing import documents for maize

By Alexis Akwagyiram

LAGOS, July 13 (Reuters) - Nigerian central bank told lenders on Monday to stop processing new documents for maize imports into the West African country with immediate effect, the bank said in a circular.

The central bank said it wanted to support the increase in local production, stimulate the economy and safeguard rural livelihoods lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank asked dealers to submit existing import documents, called Form M, opened for importation of maize by Wednesday.

Form M is a document to be completed by all importers into Nigeria. The documentation also enables lenders submit bids to the central bank for hard currency to pay for the imports.

The government is seeking to fund a balance of payment gap of around $14 billion in 2020, according to central bank data.

Dollar demand has been swelling and piling pressure on the naira. Importers with past due obligations have scrambled for hard currency while providers of foreign exchange, such as offshore investors, have exited.

The oil price crash caused by coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a shortage of dollars for Nigeria, whose reserve has declined 20% to $36.13 billion over the last year.

Last year, the central bank told lenders to stop processing milk imports on a credit basis after it said it would ban access to forex for diary to spur local production. It later lifted forex restrictions for milk imports for six firms.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram Writing Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

