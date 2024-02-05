Nigeria cenbank: audit finds irregularities in $2.4 bln of FX backlog

ABUJA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank governor said on Monday that a forensic audit of $7 billion of overdue foreign exchange transactions the bank has been trying to clear had found irregularities in $2.4 billion of the transactions.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso said in an interview on local channel Arise TV that the irregularities ranged from missing paperwork to non-existent entities and beneficiaries receiving unauthorised forex allocations.

Africa's largest economy suffers from crippling dollar shortages that have pushed its naira currency NGN=D1 to record lows.

The audit, conducted by management consultants Deloitte, aimed to identify whether there were invalid transactions in the forex backlog, one factor behind the naira's slide.

"We discovered that of the roughly $7 billion, about $2.4 billion had issues," Cardoso said, adding the central bank would not honour non-compliant transactions.

So far, about $2.5 billion of the backlog across sectors including aviation, manufacturing and energy has been paid, and Cardoso said the remaining $2.2 billion would be cleared swiftly.

"Having $2.2 billion outstanding is different from $7 billion. I believe we're at the end of this road. We'll clear everything soon and move on," Cardoso said.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Alexander Winning and Alex Richardson)

