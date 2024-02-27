News & Insights

Nigeria building collapse kills six, with others feared trapped

February 27, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

By Ahmed Kingimi

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A shopping plaza under construction in Nigeria's southeastern Anambra state collapsed late on Monday, killing at least six people, with others feared trapped in the rubble, the emergency agency said.

The building, with more than 120 shops, collapsed in the city of Onitsha, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday.

"Some of the rescued persons have been taken to different hospitals in Onitsha for treatment," NEMA said.

A search was under way for other survivors, it said.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer due to lax regulations and often substandard construction materials.

(Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

