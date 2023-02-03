Nigeria bonds fall ahead of S&P credit rating review

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's dollar-denominated government bonds fell on Friday ahead of a review of its credit rating by S&P Global, after the West African oil producer was downgraded by another ratings agency, Moody's, a week earlier.

Nigeria's bonds dropped as much to 2.6 cents in the dollar, with the 2038 maturity falling the most, down to 69.187 cents, according to Tradeweb data XS1777972941=TE.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

