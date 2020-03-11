Nigeria bond spreads widen as investors fret over naira, oil price

ABUJA, March 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria's 2021 bond spread widened by more than 600 basis points on Wednesday as jittery investors worried about the value of the naira currency after oil prices plunged.

Investors were bidding to buy the 2021 bond at 12.79% while offers to sell were at 6.57%. Spreads for the bond which has a little over a year to maturity had been trading at around 100 basis points before the oil price rout.

Spreads for the 2023 bond widened by more than 300 basis points.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

