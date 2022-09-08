Nigeria, Binance Looking to Build a Blockchain Hub City

Blockchain technology continues to push the limits of innovation, and various countries from around the globe are capitalizing on its capabilities. The country of Nigeria is teaming up with cryptocurrency exchange company Binance to create a blockchain hub city, according to Crypto News.

"NEPZA, the Nigerian government agency in charge of export processing zones, announced on Saturday that it is in talks with cryptocurrency exchange Binance to establish a 'virtual free zone' dedicated to blockchain technology and the digital economy," the report said. "The National Economic and Production Zones Authority (NEPZA) hopes that the end outcome will be comparable to Dubai's online free zone."

NEPZA in discussions on partnership with Binance and Talent City for the first Virtual Free Zone in West Africa similar to the Dubai Virtual Free Zone. At Preliminary meetings in Dubai this week are Nadeem Ladki (Binance Executive Director-Regional Strategic Partnerships). — NEPZA (@officialNEPZA) September 2, 2022

