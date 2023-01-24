World Markets

Nigeria benchmark bond yields rise after central bank rate hike

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

January 24, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Yields on Nigeria's benchmark bonds climbed 10 basis points to 15.40% on Tuesday, traders said, after the central bank raised interest rates by 100 basis points to fight double-digit inflation.

The 2037- and 2049- bonds traded at a yield of 15.30% before the central bank's rate decision, traders said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.