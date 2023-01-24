Nigeria benchmark bond yields rise after central bank rate hike

ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Yields on Nigeria's benchmark bonds climbed 10 basis points to 15.40% on Tuesday, traders said, after the central bank raised interest rates by 100 basis points to fight double-digit inflation.

The 2037- and 2049- bonds traded at a yield of 15.30% before the central bank's rate decision, traders said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)

