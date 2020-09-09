Nigeria asks for $1.1 bln advance from Eni, Shell for damages in graft case

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria asked a Milan court on Wednesday to order Eni ENEI.MI and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L to pay $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in one of the oil industry's biggest-ever corruption scandals.

At a hearing into alleged corruption around the 2011 acquisition by Eni and Shell of the OPL 245 offshore field, Lucio Lucia, lawyer for the Nigerian government, called for the advance payment ahead of a broader damages package to be set by the court at a later date.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; writing by Stephen Jewkes)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.