Nigeria approves Sinopharm COVID vaccine, expects 7.7 mln doses

Camillus Eboh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Nigeria has approved the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 in the past three days, the head of the country's primary healthcare agency said on Tuesday.

Nigeria has been allocated 7.7 million doses of the vaccine through the COVAX scheme aimed at providing vaccines to developing countries, although it has not yet received the doses.

