Nigeria approves Sinopharm COVID vaccine, expects 7.7 mln doses

ABUJA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria has approved the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 in the past three days, the head of the country's primary healthcare agency said on Tuesday.

Nigeria has been allocated 7.7 million doses of the vaccine through the COVAX scheme aimed at providing vaccines to developing countries, although it has not yet received the doses.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.