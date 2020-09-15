Nigeria annual inflation rises in August as pandemic disrupts activity

Adds details

ABUJA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in August for the 12th month in a row, reaching a more-than two-year high, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the supply of goods and services.

Inflation climbed to 13.22% last month from 12.82% in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The central bank has said inflation is likely to rise to up to 14.15% at the end of December due to supply shocks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has curtailed economic activity and created disruptions.

Prices increased in August across the range of goods and services, rising more in cities than in rural areas, the statistics office said.

A separate index for food, which accounts for the bulk of the inflation basket, showed prices rose 16.0% last month compared with 15.48% in July. Food inflation has been in double digits for more than three years.

Africa's top oil exporter faces economic hardship from the coronavirus outbreak and this year's plunge in crude prices. The government expects the economy to contract by as much as 8.9% this year.

