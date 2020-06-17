Nigeria annual inflation at 12.4% in May-stats office

ABUJA, June 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.4% in May, compared with 12.34% in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 15.04% in May, compared with 15.03% in April.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

