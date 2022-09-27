Niger suspends oil product deliveries to Mali, except for the U.N.

NIAMEY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Niger has temporarily stopped issuing authorizations for oil product deliveries to neighboring Mali unless they are destined to the United Nation's peacekeeping mission in the country, the government said.

In a statement dated Sept. 21 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday, it did not specify reasons for the suspension.

(Reporting by Boureima Balima Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.