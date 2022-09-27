World Markets

Niger suspends oil product deliveries to Mali, except for the U.N.

Niger has temporarily stopped issuing authorizations for oil product deliveries to neighboring Mali unless they are destined to the United Nation's peacekeeping mission in the country, the government said.

In a statement dated Sept. 21 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday, it did not specify reasons for the suspension.

