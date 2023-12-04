News & Insights

World Markets

Niger revokes military accord with European Union - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Staff Photographer

December 04, 2023 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by Abdel-Kader Mazou and Moussa Aksar for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 2-3

NIAMEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Niger's ruling junta has revoked the country's military partnership with the European Union, the foreign ministry said on Monday, withdrawing its permission for an EU programme set up to bolster the security forces.

The EUCAP Sahel Nigercivilian mission was launched in 2012 to help the security forces fight militants and other threats. Around 120 Europeans are permanently deployed there, according to its website.

Niger's junta, which took power in a coup in July, has also demanded the departure of French troops that were helping to fight Islamist militants.

(Reporting by Abdel-Kader Mazou and Moussa Aksar; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.