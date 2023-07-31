News & Insights

Niger junta says toppled government authorised French strikes

July 31, 2023 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by Anait Miridzhanian and Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

NIAMEY, July 31 (Reuters) - The Niger military junta that seized power last week said on Monday that the toppled government had authorised France to carry out strikes at the presidency to try to free President Mohamed Bazoum.

The comments were made by army Colonel Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup plotters, on state television. He said that the authorisation was signed by Niger foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou, acting as prime minister.

Massoudou could not be reached for comment. France, Niger's former colonial ruler, has condemned the coup and urged Bazoum to be reinstated but has not announced any intention to intervene militarily.

The military junta, which seized power last week after blocking Bazoum inside his presidential palace, has previously warned against foreign attempts to extract Bazoum, saying it would result in bloodshed and chaos.

