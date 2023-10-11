News & Insights

Niger junta orders top UN official to leave the country

October 11, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

NIAMEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The junta that seized power in Niger has demanded that the head of the United Nations diplomatic mission there leave the country within 72 hours, according to a statement from the West African nation's foreign ministry seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The statement, dated Oct. 10, accused the U.N. of using "underhanded maneuvers" instigated by France to prevent the full participation of Niger in the U.N. General Assembly last month and other international meetings.

The junta, which overthrew Niger's democratically president in July, has also kicked out French troops and the French ambassador.

