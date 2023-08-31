Niger junta instructs police to expel French ambassador

NIAMEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The junta that seized power in Niger last month said in a statement that the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, no longer had diplomatic immunity and police had been instructed to expel him.

The junta on Friday ordered the ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours in response to actions taken by the French government which it said were "contrary to the interests of Niger".

