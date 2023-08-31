News & Insights

World Markets

Niger junta instructs police to expel French ambassador

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

August 31, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Boureima Balima for Reuters ->

NIAMEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The junta that seized power in Niger last month said in a statement that the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, no longer had diplomatic immunity and police had been instructed to expel him.

The junta on Friday ordered the ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours in response to actions taken by the French government which it said were "contrary to the interests of Niger".

(Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.