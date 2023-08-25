Niger junta expels French ambassador

Writes through, adds quote and background

NIAMEY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Niger's junta, which seized power in a coup on July 26, said on Friday it has ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours, as relations between the West African country and its former colonial ruler deteriorated further.

Like recent coups in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, the military takeover in Niger came amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment, with some locals accusing the European country of interfering in their affairs.

It said these included the envoy's refusal to respond to an invitation to meet Niger's new foreign minister.

The French foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Niger has strategic significance as one of the world's biggest producers of uranium and as a base for French, U.S. and other foreign troops that are helping to fight Islamist militant groups in the region.

(Reporting by Boureima Balima; Additional reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Chris Reese, Andrew Heavens and Andy Sullivan)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.