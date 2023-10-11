Niger junta demands head of UN mission leave the country within 72 hours

NIAMEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The junta that seized power in Niger has demanded that the head of United Nations diplomatic mission leave the country within 72 hours, according to a note verbale from the West African nation's foreign ministry seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

