Niger junta demands head of UN mission leave the country within 72 hours

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

October 11, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Abdel-Kader Mazou for Reuters ->

NIAMEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The junta that seized power in Niger has demanded that the head of United Nations diplomatic mission leave the country within 72 hours, according to a note verbale from the West African nation's foreign ministry seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Abdel-Kader Mazou; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 3192 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

